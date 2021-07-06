Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 6, 2021
Nintendo (finally) debuts upgraded Switch OLED Model, due this year

July 6, 2021 | By Kris Graft, Alissa McAloon
Nintendo today (finally) officially revealed the next hardware iteration of its highly successful Switch.

Dubbed simply the Switch OLED model and due to release October 8 for $349.99, the upgraded hardware has been rumored for more than a year. This latest edition of the Switch may bolster sales of the console series, which stands at 85 million units sold including sales of the original Switch and the smaller Switch Lite.

The most notable upgrade to the new Switch is its 7-inch OLED screen, an increase from the current Switch’s 6.2-inch screen and the Switch Lite’s 5.5-inch screen. OLED offers more vibrant color and imaging in general compared to the LCD screens of current models.

Other enhancements are a wide adjustable stand, replacing the current flimsy kickstand, improved audio, and a new dock that now includes a built-in wired LAN port as opposed to just a pair of USB jacks.

In handheld mode, that OLED Screen naturally offers crisper visuals and Nintendo does flag improvements to the Switch's built-in speakers for this latest model as well. However, internally the Nintendo Switch OLED Model is remarkably similar to the base Nintendo Switch, boasting the same battery life and video output as the standard model but with 64 GB of internal storage.

The dock for the original Nintendo Switch can be used for the Switch OLED Model and vice versa (with support added via software update), and Nintendo adds that all existing Switch Joy-Cons likewise support both devices.

Price-wise, the new device sits above both the original Switch and the Switch Lite at $349. While that more premium price tag offers access to the OLED Switch's upgraded visuals and improved form factor, it's worth calling out that many of the performance upgrades rumored to be included in Nintendo's long-awaited Switch Pro are absent from the Switch OLED Model.

The lack of 4K support is particularly noticeable, given that particular rumor made the rounds just this March alongside whispers of the now-confirmed OLED display.

