Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 6, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 6, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 6, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Check out Amazon Web Services' Devnote session at GDC 2021

Check out Amazon Web Services' Devnote session at GDC 2021

July 6, 2021 | By Staff
July 6, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, GDC

At the 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th – 23rd), you’ll have the chance to check out an incredible batch of developer keynotes (Devnotes for short) from our partners. Today, we’re highlighting Amazon Web Services, who will be giving a Devnote on their Game Tech cloud technology on Thursday July 22nd at 11:50 AM PST.

AWS Game Tech is helping developers of all sizes build faster, run smarter, and grow amazing gaming experiences for players. Join their GDC devnote to hear from industry experts who are redefining how games are made, played, and monetized with AWS and to explore the technology for yourself.

You can also see a number of sponsored sessions from Amazon Web Services covering a number of other topics, including Global Game Servers, Cloud-Computing-driven game development, and more!

Don’t forget to also check out Amazon’s digital booth during the event, where you can schedule meetings and learn more about how to integrate their technology into your game development process.

Register for GDC 2021 today and learn how you can use Amazon’s cloud technology to build the future of game development!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Playco
Playco — APAC, Remote, Remote
[07.05.21]
Senior Product Manager
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.05.21]
Audio Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.05.21]
Multiplayer/Network Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[07.05.21]
Senior Gameplay Programmers


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image