Get a job: Health Scholars is hiring a Unity Software Engineer

Location: Westminster, CO

Job Overview

Health Scholars is looking for an experienced Unity Software Engineer to help develop virtual reality simulations on multiple platforms including PC and Android devices. This is a programming role that requires strong OOP abilities and experience working with and expanding Unity’s systems. In this role, you will design and write core system components, execute on a vision through collaboration with artists and other engineers, and create user experiences employing new VR technology and hardware. The ideal candidate will possess a drive to continuously learn new skills and techniques and a passion for creating great software.

Responsibilities and Duties

Collaborate with a small team in developing educational VR simulations.

Work with artists, leads, production staff, and fellow engineers to design and develop solutions to technical challenges.

Build innovative and accessible user experiences leveraging the latest in Virtual Reality hardware and tech.

Design and implement new systems, development tools, and pipeline improvements.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code utilizing coding standards and other best practices for Unity development.

Participate in pair programming, workshops, and code reviews to foster team growth.

Verify and enforce code quality through unit tests and integration tests.

Qualifications

4+ years of recent C# and Unity3D development experience.

B.S. degree in Computer Science or Engineering, or equivalent working experience.

Strong knowledge of OOP, design patterns, algorithms, and data structures.

Flexibility and willingness to learn new technologies as needed.

Ability to work well as part of a collaborative, cross-discipline development team.

Experience with version control systems, especially Git.

Excellent problem-solving skills, flexibility, and ability to handle multiple tasks.

Experience with mobile development (Android/Quest).

Pluses

Experience and passion for developing VR applications.

Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process.

Shader and graphics development experience.

Salary

$75k-85k based on experience.

Health Scholars Benefits Summary

Full-time employees are eligible for Health Insurance (Blue Cross/Blue Shield), dental insurance (Delta Dental), and vision insurance (VSP). These costs are shared by employee and Health Scholars. Employee can also contribute to an FSA account and/or Child Dependent Care Flexible Spending account.

Employees are automatically enrolled in Short-Term Disability insurance and Basic Life Insurance covered by Health Scholars.

Employees are eligible for 401k after 90 days of employment. Company match of first 5% of eligible pay.

We offer an Unlimited Vacation Policy and nine paid holidays.

