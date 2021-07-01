Visit our friends at Omdia when you attend GDC 2021

Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 7, 2021 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

Is your studio or publisher in need of some game industry marketplace insights? Our colleagues at Omdia might have the answers you’re looking for at GDC 2021.

In case you’re not familiar, Omdia (one of our sibling organizations under Informa Tech) is a research firm that brings unparalleled, world-class research and consultancy to navigate the challenging modern business landscape.

Some of their experts have been sharing their insights on Gamasutra lately, with relevant analysis covering topics like cloud gaming, new consoles, and more!

At the 2021 all-digital Game Developers Conference (running July 19th – 23rd), Omdia will be presenting a pair of sessions and staffing a virtual booth, where you can interact with team members and learn more about their services.

In The Defining Themes of the Modern Console Market, Steven Bailey will provides insight into the themes that define the modern console market, by looking at both the outgoing and incoming generations of hardware.

And in Subscriptions as a Games Model, George Jijiashvili will explore how subscriptions are currently being utilized in games, while highlighting its challenges and opportunities.

Be sure to check out Omdia’s virtual booth, as well as these excellent sessions, when you attend GDC 2021. Register today!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

