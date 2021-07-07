Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

DICE LA rebrands as Ripple Effect Studios

July 7, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC

DICE LA has emerged from the other side of its promised rebrand as Ripple Effect Studios.

The EA-owned game development studio unveiled its new name and look today, noting in a blog post that, while DICE remains part of its DNA, the team was eager to carve out its own unique identity as Ripple Effect.

“We’re so proud of our work as DICE LA and the DICE team will forever be a part of our DNA, but over the past eight years, we’ve developed our own culture and our own way of doing things,” reads a statement from Ripple Effect GM Christian Grass.“We’re excited to look towards the future, expand the team and establish our own identity.”

News of a new direction for the studio once known as DICE LA first came last year when Respawn Entertainment co-founder Vince Zampella announced he would be stepping in to help manage the studio (while still maintaining his position at Respawn). With the team all set up as Ripple Effect, Zampella is set to stay on board and lead the studio alongside Grass as Ripple Effect takes aim at an in-development Battlefield 2042 experience and a yet-unannounced project.

