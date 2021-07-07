Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 7, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 7, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 7, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Codemasters CEO and CFO step down following EA acquisition

Codemasters CEO and CFO step down following EA acquisition

July 7, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
July 7, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Codemasters CEO Frank Sagnier and CFO Rashid Varachia will both depart the Dirt developer at the end of July as a result of the studio's $1.2 billion acquisition by EA earlier this year.

A statement given to GamesIndustry notes that the executive departures may have happened ahead of schedule, but have "always been part of the plan" for Codemasters' induction into the EA Sports brand.

In his own statement shared to LinkedIn, Sagnier, who joined as CEO in 2014, notes that he felt the time was right to step down and that he remains "very confident Codemasters will reach new heights" as part of EA Sports. Varachia, meanwhile, joined Codemasters in 2012 and, as noted in EA's parting statement, played a key part in Codemasters' success over the years by "driving key acquisitions, listing on the stock market back in 2018, and leading the due diligence and integration of Codemasters into EA."

"We are incredibly thankful to Frank and Rashid for everything they have done for Codemasters and Electronic Arts, and we all wish them the very best," continues that statement from EA. "We know the culture they have created and their innovative spirit will very much live on at the studio through their outstanding leadership team."

Related Jobs

Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.06.21]
Senior Technical Character Artist
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.06.21]
UI Engineer
Yacht Club Games
Yacht Club Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[07.06.21]
Mid-Senior Game Designer
Hinterland Studio Inc.
Hinterland Studio Inc. — Vancouver/Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
[07.06.21]
Systems Design Lead (Co-Op, Online, New IP)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image