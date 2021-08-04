Learn how data-driven personalization can drive player engagement in this free webinar

Presented by Redis Labs
Personalization is critical to driving player engagement, but this comes with real-time performance and scalability challenges. Statistics show that highly engaged players have an increased customer lifetime value, which places even more emphasis on gaming companies to master personalization.
Redis is used across the industry to drive engagement by improving gameplay, supporting community interaction, and delivering real-time analytics. On August 4, 2021 at 1 PM EST, experts from Redis Labs will dive into why developers should pay particular attention to personalization and explore how devs can dodge scalability and performance issues that pop up along the way.
In this free webinar developers will learn:
- How to efficiently store and rapidly query millions of player profiles
- How to accelerate match-making across multiple profile dimensions
- How to facilitate engagement, notifications, and communication across community networks
- How to build real-time dashboards to measure every aspect of player engagement in real-time
Title: Personalizing the Gaming Experience with Redis - Social Graphs, Matchmaking, Analytics, and More
Date: Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Time: 01:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time
Duration: 1 hour
Prasanna Rajagopal
Principal Industry Solution Architect
Redis Labs
Prasanna is an Industry Solutions Architect at Redis Labs focused on architecting solutions for various real-time use cases in gaming and other industries. He comes with over 2 decades of experience in engineering and pre-sales, and was most recently a Solutions Architect on the Oracle Cloud team.
Chris Mague
Principal Field Engineer
Redis Labs
Chris is a Principal Field Engineer at Redis Labs with a focus on Devops/SRE topics. He ran a Devops consulting shop for several years using Redis to meet the needs of many customers.