Make time for the Sponsored Developer Summits at GDC 2021

In Business & Technology Trends in the PC Gaming Landscape (Presented by Intel), Kim Pallister will cover some of the underlying technology & market trends, technical differences in PC platforms within different market segments, and prescribe some tips for targeting platforms for the shifting landscape over the near future.

In Everything You Need to Build a Modern Cross-Play Enabled Game (Presented by Epic Games - Unreal Engine), Simon Allaeys, Josh Markiewicz, and Don Eubanks will present never-before-shared insights into gamers and their friendships through the lens of Fortnite and Rocket League, as they break down why cross-play matters.

In Supercharging Mobile Performance With Arm Neon and Unity Burst Compiler (Presented by Arm), Ben Clark and Unity’s Yury Habets will share how the addition of Arm Neon hardware intrinsics, the incredible SIMD technology, to Burst 1.5 allows developers to further improve their performance by targeting specific hardware instructions available on Arm platforms directly from C#.

And in Adobe Substance 3D Keynote (Presented by Adobe), Adobe’s team will share what's new and coming up in the world of 3D at Adobe. There will be exciting news about product updates, plugin releases, and exclusive sneak peeks about upcoming projects.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech