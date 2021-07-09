Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

SciPlay Corporation has acquired Finnish mobile studio Koukoi Games

July 9, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Digital game publisher SciPlay Corporation has acquired Finnish mobile studio Koukoi Games for an undisclosed fee. 

Based in Oulu, Finland, Koukoi most recently partnered with Cut The Rope! creator Zeptolab to develop Om Nom: Run, which crossed 30 million downloads in May this year. 

The company has also worked on a range of other titles including Ferdinand: Unstoppabull, Crashing Season Run, and Momolu and Friends, and uses a proprietary technology platform that utilises modular feature components and real-time multiplayer engines to built out its projects. 

SciPlay, meanwhile specialises in developing and publishing digital games for mobile and web platforms, with a specific focus on social casino games like Jackpot Party Casino and Hot Shot Casino

The company explained the Koukoi purchase will allow it to expand into the lucrative casual gaming genre, and said the deal is part of its "revenue diversification strategy to drive long-term growth and shareholder value."

