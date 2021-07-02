Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 9, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 9, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 9, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Don't miss the GDC Podcast broadcasting LIVE at this year's show!

Don't miss the GDC Podcast broadcasting LIVE at this year's show!

July 9, 2021 | By Staff
July 9, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

For the last year, the official podcast for Game Developers Conference has brought you illuminating conversation and commentary from brilliant people in the video game industry.

And at the all-digital GDC 2021 (running July 19th – 23rd), it’s going to keep doing the same—live. GDC attendees will have the unique opportunity to hang out with the GDC Podcast crew as they record five days of episodes cataloguing the highs and lows of the video game industry.

These live episodes will feature unique guests and the chance to ask questions of podcast guests, using the chat feature of Swapcard, the official platform of GDC 2021.

Here’s all the guests you can hang out with during the week of the show:

Monday July 19thGreg Lobanov, creator of Chicory and Wandersong

Tuesday July 20th: Naughty Dog game designer Brian Collinsworth

Wednesday July 21st: Execution Labs CEO Jason Della Rocca

Thursday July 22nd: Thunder Lotus creative director Nicolas Guerin

Friday July 23rd: Arkane Studios campaign designer Dana Nightingale

It’s a week of great guests and great conversation. Don’t miss out! Register for GDC 2021 today.

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech  

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.09.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.09.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.09.21]
Technical Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.09.21]
Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image