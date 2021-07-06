Get a job: Genvid Technologies is hiring a Senior UX Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: California, Washington, or New York

Genvid is pioneering Massive Interactive Live Events (MILEs) as a huge new category of transmedia. We provide the unique technology and services that enable this new form of cloud-based, live broadcast entertainment to be built on any of the top game engines and run on all major streaming platforms.

We believe viewers love live events, love communal experiences, and love when their participation matters. We believe the Metaverse is coming, and we’re already helping build its foundation.

We exist to power the next generation of these experiences — across gaming, sports and TV.

Our rapidly expanding workforce is composed of veterans from the video game and broader technology industries, with offices around the world. The Genvid team is extremely diverse, forward thinking, creative, and collaborative. We solve thorny problems quickly, reinvent the rules when necessary, and take pride in blazing new trails with major partners in the tech, social media, film and television, and pop culture sectors.

Our Solution:

Genvid Technologies is changing the face of the multi-billion-dollar livestreaming market through its proprietary technologies and related services, bringing real-time, interactive experiences to viewers of all kinds of broadcast content - even creating entirely new game-like experiences such as the recent Facebook Watch exclusive Rival Peak. With successive investment rounds in place, our well-funded company continues to grow quickly: we expect to triple in size over the next few years. Genvid’s clients include the biggest game publishers in the world, as well as video game engine creators, game consoles, streaming platforms, indie developers, Hollywood studios and other major IP holders.

Be part of the revolution of interactive broadcasting!

Senior UX Designer:

The Senior UX designer, acting as the first dedicated subject matter expert in UX, will be pivotal in shaping the framework of the Genvid user experience, including how it is considered for innovative Genvid MILE projects, both internal and external facing. This position will enhance UI/Visual designers in creating and implementing UX best practices to complete the design lifecycle.

Reporting to the UX and Design Team Lead, in this role the ideal candidate’s tasks and duties are the following but not limited to:

Lead and contribute to design lifecycle with UX artifacts (user research, user testing, personas, flows, wireframes, requirements, strategy documents) and iterate throughout the process in tandem with visual/UI designers

Communicate your data-informed vision and design rationale to executives, developers, and stakeholders

Inform success metrics for design solutions

Establish experiential quality metrics and interaction consistency across systems

Own and drive company UX strategy and collaborate across teams to produce results

Assist content development including in-game tutorials, prototypes

Work closely with development to ensure the final product stays true to the vision

Drive the development and communication of design guidelines, patterns, and libraries

Collaborate with developers on SDK to work towards best usability of the product by conducting user research, feedback and testing

Learn from streamers and viewers about ways they use our services and their desires to accomplish more

Combine qualitative and quantitative information to develop hypotheses about our customers motivations

Create user flows, sitemaps, wireframes, visual design, and prototypes of varying fidelity

Experience & Education

8+ years UX industry experience, specifically in games

Bachelor's Degree in Design, Information Architecture or Human Factors or equivalent experience

Experience in UX, information architecture, interaction design, visual design, and prototyping

Online portfolio demonstrating samples of UX design deliverables (personas, journey maps, wireframes, prototypes)

Experience facilitating user research

Ability to articulate, negotiate, and refine design solutions with cross-functional partners

Expert in Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch or other industry design and prototyping tools

Strong understanding of UX design principles, Design Thinking methodologies

Excellent storytelling and communication skills

Able to connect user needs to business goals

Strong problem-solving skills and independent self-direction, takes feedback well

High attention to detail with a focus on quality and user experience

Solid understanding of mobile/responsive design

Comfortable planning and estimating UX effort for projects

Strong understanding of interaction modalities

Solid understanding of design fundamentals: typography, layout, color theory

Assets:

Start-up experience

Mobile/desktop game UX experiences experience with understanding of gaming patterns

SDK or SaaS platform experience

Lead UX experience

Motion graphics/animation skills

Graphic and/or marketing design experience

