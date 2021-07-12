Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 12, 2021
Summer Games Done Quick Online 2021 raises over $2.8 million for charity

Summer Games Done Quick Online 2021 raises over $2.8 million for charity

July 12, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
July 12, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Summer Games Done Quick Online 2021 has managed to raise over $2.8 million for Doctors Without Borders

The annual charity speedrunning event ran from July 4 and July 11, and saw a host of intrepid speedrunners attempt to beat a wide array of games including modern releases, classics, and some more left field suggestions (Nintendogs speedrun, anyone?) in rapid time.

The event was held online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and was broadcast in its entirety on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel.

To-date, the wider Games Done Quick initiative has raised over $31 million for charity, and has partnered with a number of important organisations during its ten-year history including AbleGamers, Organisation for Autism Research, and the Prevent Cancer Foundation. 

Those looking to catch-up on the action can find a selection of Sumer Games Done Quick 2021 Online speedruns over on YouTube.

