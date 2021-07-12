Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 12, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 12, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 12, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

EA tweaks Dual Entitlement program to make free next-gen upgrades more exclusive

EA tweaks Dual Entitlement program to make free next-gen upgrades more exclusive

July 12, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
July 12, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

EA is making its Dual Entitlement program more exclusive with the launch of FIFA 22, essentially meaning fewer players will be able to claim a free next-gen upgrade if they eventually make the leap from last-generation consoles to current-generation hardware. 

As spotted by Eurogamer, the revised Dual Entitlement system will only allow those who buy the more expensive (and digital-only) FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition -- which retails for $79.99 compared to the $59.99 standard edition -- to upgrade their copy of the game from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X | S at no additional cost. 

"Dual Entitlement is only available with the purchase of the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition. The Standard Edition of FIFA 22 does not include Dual Entitlement," explains EA in a blog post. "That means if you purchase FIFA 22 Standard Edition on PS4 and upgrade to PS5 later, you would need to purchase the PS5 version of the game to play."

In contrast, FIFA 21 players were able to take advantage of the Dual Entitlement upgrade program irrespective of which version of the game they'd purchased. 

"If you purchase FIFA 21 for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you'll be able to upgrade your copy once you have the corresponding next-generation console (PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, or Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S) for free* by downloading it to your console up until the launch of FIFA 22," reads the explainer EA posted around a year ago.

EA didn't offer a reason for the change, but reminded players that anybody who buys the Standard Edition on last-generation consoles will have to repurchase the game on current-generation devices if they eventually make the switch. We've reached out to EA for comment on the changes.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.12.21]
Junior Game Designer - Elvenar - Event Design &amp; Live Ops
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[07.12.21]
Senior QA Tester (Vanguard)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[07.12.21]
Senior Gameplay Animator (Vanguard)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[07.12.21]
Senior Software Project Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image