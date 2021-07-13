Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

July 13, 2021
July 13, 2021
July 13, 2021
Sumo Group and Pipeworks open Canadian studio Timbre Games

July 13, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Sumo Group is expanding into Canada with the launch of a new studio called Timbre Games helmed by former Maxis VP and general manager, Joe Nickolls. 

Sumo has opened the fledgling studio through its Oregon-based Pipeworks subsidiary, which it purchased back in September 2020 for an undisclosed fee. The company also owns a number of other studios including Sumo Digital, The Chinese Room, Red Kite Games, PixelAnt Games, and Lab 42.

Timbre has been described by Sumo and Pipeworks as a "new kind of game studio where diversity, transparency, community and healthy workplace culture will be in its DNA." The new opening will focus on developing action-adventure and simulation titles. 

Nickolls will oversee Timbre as studio president with the help of fellow co-founders Zoe Curnoe and Geoff Coates, who've been named production director and creative director, respectively. 

Both Curnoe and Coates have experience working on high-profile projects, with the former most recently serving as production director at Gears of War developer The Coalition, while the latter has racked up a number of art and directorial credits on franchises like Company of Heroes and Dead Rising.

"With Timbre, we wanted to build a studio from the ground up with a focus on diversity, transparency, community involvement in game development, and a sustainable, fun workplace culture," said Nickolls, outlining their ambitions for the company. "Those priorities are shared by Pipeworks so it was a natural fit from the start. We’re going to make great games right across Canada, fully embracing remote work and a hybrid studio approach."

