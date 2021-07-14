VR studio Resolution Games nets $25 million to create and support live games

Swedish VR studio Resolution Games has raised $25 million in Series C funding to support and create new live titles.

The investment round was co-led by Qualcomm Ventures and Bitkraft Ventures, and means the Stockholm-based company has raised $38.5 million to date.

Resolution was founded in 2015 and has worked on a range of VR and AR projects including Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale, and Blaston. The studio's latest release is an RPG dungeon crawler called Demeo that has already pulled in millions of dollars in revenue and has set new player retention records internally.

Moving forward, Resolution said it intends to dedicate more resources to the ongoing development of existing titles while also working to deliver new live games. In a press release, the studio explained it has "seen a desire from the community for live games," and wants to scale and growth with a view to meeting that demand.

"Six years ago, Resolution Games was one of the first studios focused on VR and AR. We’ve learned a lot, worked in a time with limited technology, survived a small market, and have continued to think big-picture and long-term," said Resolution chief exec Tommy Palm.

"We see vast potential in VR and that the market is maturing. We want to up the game and standard for quality to ensure VR users have the best possible experience, and that VR games not just meet -- but surpass -- the potential from what we’ve seen on other platforms like PC and console."