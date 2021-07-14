Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 14, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 14, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 14, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

VR studio Resolution Games nets $25 million to create and support live games

VR studio Resolution Games nets $25 million to create and support live games

July 14, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
July 14, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Production, Business/Marketing

Swedish VR studio Resolution Games has raised $25 million in Series C funding to support and create new live titles. 

The investment round was co-led by Qualcomm Ventures and Bitkraft Ventures, and means the Stockholm-based company has raised $38.5 million to date. 

Resolution was founded in 2015 and has worked on a range of VR and AR projects including Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale, and Blaston. The studio's latest release is an RPG dungeon crawler called Demeo that has already pulled in millions of dollars in revenue and has set new player retention records internally.

Moving forward, Resolution said it intends to dedicate more resources to the ongoing development of existing titles while also working to deliver new live games. In a press release, the studio explained it has "seen a desire from the community for live games," and wants to scale and growth with a view to meeting that demand.

"Six years ago, Resolution Games was one of the first studios focused on VR and AR. We’ve learned a lot, worked in a time with limited technology, survived a small market, and have continued to think big-picture and long-term," said Resolution chief exec Tommy Palm.

"We see vast potential in VR and that the market is maturing. We want to up the game and standard for quality to ensure VR users have the best possible experience, and that VR games not just meet -- but surpass -- the potential from what we’ve seen on other platforms like PC and console."

Related Jobs

Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.13.21]
Senior Technical Character Artist
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.13.21]
UI Engineer
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[07.13.21]
Design Director - AltspaceVR
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[07.13.21]
Unity Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image