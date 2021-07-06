Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 12, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 12, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 12, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Shop the GDC 2021 store at this year’s all-digital event

Shop the GDC 2021 store at this year’s all-digital event

July 12, 2021 | By Staff
July 12, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

Are you the type to swing through the official Game Developers Conference store during your time at the Moscone Center? Do you make sure to leave each year with a themed shirt or some brand new books?

You’re in luck. The proprietors of the official merch booth (in partnership with Moxie) are returning for the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th – 23rd), complete with T-shirts, mugs, and more incredibly useful (and practical!) merch for your perusal.

This year’s selection includes new items like blue-light computer glasses, duffel bags, and of course the official Show Shirt for the 35th edition of Game Developers conference.

But that’s not all. We’re pleased to say that Iam8bit and BreakPoint Books are returning to offer incredible additional offerings to enhance your GDC 2021 experience.

BreakPoint Books will be back with key textbooks for the game development community, while Iam8bit will return with incredible physical merch for classic and current games.

Iam8bit, communications firm fortyseven (47), and the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) are also teaming up to debut the Game Maker’s Sketchbook: a celebration of all forms of art from the craft of game development.

Some selections will be available for purchase as limited edition art prints or collectibles via the iam8bit-powered digital gallery. All proceeds benefit the non-profit efforts of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.

Rev up your digital carts and get ready to grab these sweet goodies at GDC 2021! And of course make sure you’re registered for this year’s show.

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech  

Related Jobs

Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[07.12.21]
Mixed Reality - Lead Software Engineer
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[07.12.21]
VFX Artist
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[07.12.21]
3D Artist
Canterbury Christ Church University
Canterbury Christ Church University — Canterbury, England, United Kingdom
[07.12.21]
Lecturer/Senior Lecturer in Games Design


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image