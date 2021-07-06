Shop the GDC 2021 store at this year’s all-digital event

Are you the type to swing through the official Game Developers Conference store during your time at the Moscone Center? Do you make sure to leave each year with a themed shirt or some brand new books?

You’re in luck. The proprietors of the official merch booth (in partnership with Moxie) are returning for the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th – 23rd), complete with T-shirts, mugs, and more incredibly useful (and practical!) merch for your perusal.

This year’s selection includes new items like blue-light computer glasses, duffel bags, and of course the official Show Shirt for the 35th edition of Game Developers conference.

But that’s not all. We’re pleased to say that Iam8bit and BreakPoint Books are returning to offer incredible additional offerings to enhance your GDC 2021 experience.

BreakPoint Books will be back with key textbooks for the game development community, while Iam8bit will return with incredible physical merch for classic and current games.

Iam8bit, communications firm fortyseven (47), and the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) are also teaming up to debut the Game Maker’s Sketchbook: a celebration of all forms of art from the craft of game development.

Some selections will be available for purchase as limited edition art prints or collectibles via the iam8bit-powered digital gallery. All proceeds benefit the non-profit efforts of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.

Rev up your digital carts and get ready to grab these sweet goodies at GDC 2021! And of course make sure you’re registered for this year’s show.

