Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 19, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 19, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 19, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Q&A: Make your game a social platform and retain players with Agora (spons.)

July 19, 2021 | By Staff
July 19, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, Video

Online games have evolved into virtual spaces where socializing with one another is inextricably linked to the core gameplay.

But for many game developers who want to turn their online games into social platforms, whether on mobile, PC, console or elsewhere, developing the social aspects of a game requires expertise they may not have.

That's where Agora can help. Agora is the leading platform providing real-time engagement APIs to game developers so they can embed voice, video, livestreaming, text chat, and more into their games.

Revolutionize how gamers interact using voice, video, and live-streaming with Agora

"We basically allow developers to bridge the gap between the virtual and physical world through our platform," said Sid Sharma, sr. director of developer relations and partner engineering at Agora, in a recent interview (full Q&A embedded above).

Agora sets itself apart from other communications providers in the games space by putting social interaction at the center of all its offerings.

"We like to look at ourselves as real-time engagement providers," Sharma said. "What I mean by that is that everything we do at its core has a social interaction component to it, whether it's voice chat with your friends or watch parties or even just simple text chat, we try to make every part of the offering, and every part of our platform, as social as possible."

That means Agora's platform can provide extra layers to voice and video such as face filters or voice changers--features that provide developers with engagement and even monetization opportunities, all available for integration directly into a game.

"We really like to position our product strategy on how can we make developers' lives as simple and easy as possible, yet make the end user experience as enriching as it can be," said Sharma. "Game developers [are] finally realizing and adopting the fact that voice and video chat is more than a feature to enrich your application, but also to retain your users."

To learn more about how Agora can help, visit their website here.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.16.21]
Technical Artist - Pipeline
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[07.16.21]
Engine Programmer
Bytro Labs GmbH
Bytro Labs GmbH — Hamburg, Germany
[07.16.21]
Senior Product Owner / Live-Ops Owner (f/m/x)
Bytro Labs GmbH
Bytro Labs GmbH — Hamburg, Germany
[07.16.21]
Senior Producer / Production Lead (f/m/x)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image