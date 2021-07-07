Vote for your favorite GDC Play games at GDC 2021â€™s Best In Play competition

Every year the participants at GDC Play give you the opportunity to check out a number of neat and fascinating games that show off the future of the video game industry. And every year, one developer has the chance to win “Best In Play” at Game Developers Conference.

And with the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th – 23rd) right around the corner, we’re pleased to announce that it’s time to reveal this year’s nominees for Best in Play!

If you’ve got a pass for GDC*, then you’ll be able to vote for which of these winners should claim the prize. To vote, select “Digital Tote Bag” in the Swapcard platform, then pick “Best in Play.”

To watch trailers for each of these nominees, be sure to check out their virtual booths listed under the “GDC Play” tab.

And now without further ado, here are your 2021 Best in Play nominees.

Net VR Theater

Moo Lander

To Hell with it

Abyss of Neptune

Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker

YUKI

Lightyears from Home

Arani

Kriophobia

Arsenal Freestyle Show

Bid Wars

VR Jetpack Game

Crazy Party 3D

Kukoos – Lost Pets

Gravity Heroes

Outland Rapture

What The Duck

Let’s Play Cooking

Song of Farca

Moncage

Return to Nangrim

Tezca: In the Shadows

Later Daters

The Wandering Village

Lrods and Villeins

Kandria

Project Timi: Sasha’s Curse

Svoboda 1945: Liberation

Pool Party

Gallery: Coloring Book & Décor

B.ARK

It’s an exceptional group of games, and we’re excited to showcase them at GDC 2021. Make sure you’re registered for this year’s show!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

*Career Pass attendees are exempt from voting for GDC Best in Play