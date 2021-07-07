Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Vote for your favorite GDC Play games at GDC 2021â€™s Best In Play competition

Vote for your favorite GDC Play games at GDC 2021â€™s Best In Play competition

July 13, 2021 | By Staff
July 13, 2021 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

Every year the participants at GDC Play give you the opportunity to check out a number of neat and fascinating games that show off the future of the video game industry. And every year, one developer has the chance to win “Best In Play” at Game Developers Conference.

And with the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th – 23rd) right around the corner, we’re pleased to announce that it’s time to reveal this year’s nominees for Best in Play!

If you’ve got a pass for GDC*, then you’ll be able to vote for which of these winners should claim the prize. To vote, select “Digital Tote Bag” in the Swapcard platform, then pick “Best in Play.”

To watch trailers for each of these nominees, be sure to check out their virtual booths listed under the “GDC Play” tab.

And now without further ado, here are your 2021 Best in Play nominees.

  • Net VR Theater
  • Moo Lander
  • To Hell with it
  • Abyss of Neptune
  • Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker
  • YUKI
  • Lightyears from Home
  • Arani
  • Kriophobia
  • Arsenal Freestyle Show
  • Bid Wars
  • VR Jetpack Game
  • Crazy Party 3D
  • Kukoos – Lost Pets
  • Gravity Heroes
  • Outland Rapture
  • What The Duck
  • Let’s Play Cooking
  • Song of Farca
  • Moncage
  • Return to Nangrim
  • Tezca: In the Shadows
  • Later Daters
  • The Wandering Village
  • Lrods and Villeins
  • Kandria
  • Project Timi: Sasha’s Curse
  • Svoboda 1945: Liberation
  • Pool Party
  • Gallery: Coloring Book & Décor
  • B.ARK

It’s an exceptional group of games, and we’re excited to showcase them at GDC 2021. Make sure you’re registered for this year’s show!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech  

*Career Pass attendees are exempt from voting for GDC Best in Play

