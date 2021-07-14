Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Report: Tencent wants to buy Crysis and CryEngine dev Crytek for over $350 million

Report: Tencent wants to buy Crysis and CryEngine dev Crytek for over $350 million

July 14, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Tencent is attempting to purchase Crysis developer Crytek for over €300 million ($353 million), according to a new report from German publication BILD.

BILD journalist Julian Ropcke says Tencent wants to buy the game and software developer via a European subsidiary, and indicated the move has left multiple employees concerned that Crytek could be used by Tencent for non-commercial purposes. 

Although Crytek is best known for working on franchises like Crysis, Hunt: Showdown, The Climb and developing the CryEngine game engine, the company also supplies military simulation programs to armed forces in the west.

Tencent already owns a number of notable video game companies including League of Legends maker Riot Games and Clash of Clans developer Supercell. The Chinese technology company has also been opening its own studios, and most recently cut the ribbon on a Seattle studio to create triple-A games

Niko Partners senior analyst Danial Ahmad indicated there's some level of truth to the BILD report, but noted "it's not a secret that Crytek has been in discussions with a number of buyers."

