The updated Xbox Family Settings app will let parents set spending limits

The updated Xbox Family Settings app will let parents set spending limits

July 14, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Microsoft has added new features to the Xbox Family Settings app to give parents the ability to more closely manage how their children interact with games.

One of the new tools will allow parents to set spending limits to manage how much their kids can spend on software, apps, and in-game purchases like skins. 

"This feature is a great way to reward your child. For example, if they complete their weekly chores, you can add money to their account as a weekly allowance. Or add money to their account if they did especially well on a recent math test." said Xbox Family, Trust, and Safety general manager Kim Kunes. "Whatever the reason, use this feature to make sure your child stays within budget and to prevent any surprise spending."

Parents will also be able to use an 'Ask to Buy' feature to receive a notification each time their child wants to make a purchase they can't afford, giving them the ability to either approve the purchase or put the kibosh on spending sprees by tapping the 'deny' button. 

Other updates bring the ability to view account balances and spending histories to help those using the Xbox Family Settings app keep tabs on broader spending habits. 

Microsoft said the new features are ultimately designed to empower parents and protect children, and were all added after listening to feedback from those already using the app. You can find out more about the expanded app on the Xbox Wire blog.

