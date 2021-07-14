Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 14, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 14, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 14, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure named GOTY at the 2021 Games for Change Awards

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure named GOTY at the 2021 Games for Change Awards

July 14, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
July 14, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

Ustwo Games' open-world adventure Alba: A Wildlife Adventure has been named Game of the Year at the 2021 Games For Change Awards for highlighting the need for environmentalism and conservation while exploring the relationship between humans and nature.

The Games for Change Awards were established to highlight and celebrate video games that exemplify the "ever-expanding world of social impact gaming" while also pushing the needle forward on what game narratives and mechanics can look like. 

Other 2021 winners include Lost Words: Beyond the Page from Sketchbook Games, which took home the Most Innovative and Best Gameplay awards for deftly blending emotional narrative beats with gameplay. 

3D point-and-click adventure title The Wednesday nabbed the prize for Best Learning Game for highlighting the history of the Japanese military comfort women during WWII, while collaborative project The Quadcade was named the Best XR for Change Experience for researching and exploring how VR games might be used to rehabilitate patients with severe spinal cord injuries. 

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure was also honored with the Most Significant Impact award, marking its second win at this year's ceremony. We've taken the liberty of posting the full list of winners below, but be sure to visit the Games for Change website for more information on each project. 

2021 Games For Change Winners

  • Game of the Year -- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Ustwo Games)
  • Most Significant Impact -- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Ustwo Games)
  • Most Innovative -- Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Sketchbook Games)
  • Best Gameplay -- Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Sketchbook Games)
  • Best Learning Game -- The Wednesday (Gambridzy)
  • Best XR for Change Experience -- Quadcade (MICA Game Lab)
  • Best Student Game -- SYNDESI (SYNDESI Team, Produced by Léa Pernot & Adrien Daugy of ISART DIGITAL)
  • G4C People's Choice Award -- Suzerain (Torpor Games)
  • Vanguard Award -- Mark Barlet
  • Industry Leadership Award -- Niantic 
  • G4C Giving Award -- Games Done Quick

Related Jobs

Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.13.21]
Senior Technical Character Artist
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.13.21]
UI Engineer
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[07.13.21]
Design Director - AltspaceVR
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[07.13.21]
Unity Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image