Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 14, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 14, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 14, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Northgard developer Shiro Games has launched a new indie publishing label

Northgard developer Shiro Games has launched a new indie publishing label

July 14, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
July 14, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Northgard and Evoland developer Shiro Games has launched a new publishing label called Shiro Unlimited.

The company intends to focus on "helping bring ambitious new indie titles to life" by offering financing, publishing expertise, and development and marketing support.

Shiro Unlimited's first project will be Opportunity, a narrative exploration title developed by Dimanche Corp and inspired by the day the Earth lost contact with the game's titular Mars rover.

Further outlining its ambotuons for the label, Shiro said it wants to sign projects that it could have made in-house and is specifically interested in helping smaller teams realise their ambitions.

"Shiro Unlimited will benefit from the experience and skills Shiro has developed over the last 10 years, with the objective of carefully curating and publishing titles that Shiro themselves could have made and the clear goal of preserving the vision of their developers, whilst helping smaller teams achieve the best possible version of their projects," explains the Shiro Unlimited website.

"With this in mind, all games published by Shiro Unlimited will aim to offer a new type of experience in their specific genre or innovation in fields like art direction, gameplay and systems, genre crossovers and more."

Interested developers can get in touch with the publisher and learn more by visiting the Shiro Unlimited website.

Related Jobs

Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.13.21]
Senior Technical Character Artist
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.13.21]
UI Engineer
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[07.13.21]
Design Director - AltspaceVR
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[07.13.21]
Unity Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image