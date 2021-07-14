Phil Spencer is impressed with the DualSense, says Xbox could update its own gamepad

Xbox chief Phil Spencer has praised the direction Sony took with the PlayStation 5's revamped DualSense controller, and indicated Microsoft might look to upgrade the Xbox gamepad in a similar way.

Speaking on the Kinda Funny Gamescast (via VGC) Spencer said Microsoft is "thinking about different kinds of devices that can bring more games to more places," and said the company has been particularly impressed with Sony's next-generation DualSense gamepad.

"There’s probably some work that we’ll do on the [Xbox] controller," he commented. "I think Sony has done a nice job with their [DualSense] controller, and we kind of look at some of that and [think] there are things that we should go do."

Sony pushed the DualSense as one of the PlayStation 5's unique selling points when it was unveiled last year, with the wireless controller moving beyond the PlayStationh 4's DualShock gamepad by incorporating new features like immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone.

By contrast, Microsoft took an 'if it ain't broke' approach with its own gamepad, launching the Xbox Series X | S alongside a slightly modernized Xbox Wireless Controller that offered a few marginal improvements like rounded bumpers and a hybrid D-pad.

At the time, the company said it decided against a massive overhaul in order to support cross-compatibility between console generations. Now, however, it seems the console maker is mulling over introducing an updated Xbox gamepad that would perhaps represent a more meaningful leap forward.