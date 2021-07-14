Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 14, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 14, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 14, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Phil Spencer is impressed with the DualSense, says Xbox could update its own gamepad

Phil Spencer is impressed with the DualSense, says Xbox could update its own gamepad

July 14, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
July 14, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Xbox chief Phil Spencer has praised the direction Sony took with the PlayStation 5's revamped DualSense controller, and indicated Microsoft might look to upgrade the Xbox gamepad in a similar way.

Speaking on the Kinda Funny Gamescast (via VGC) Spencer said Microsoft is "thinking about different kinds of devices that can bring more games to more places," and said the company has been particularly impressed with Sony's next-generation DualSense gamepad. 

"There’s probably some work that we’ll do on the [Xbox] controller," he commented. "I think Sony has done a nice job with their [DualSense] controller, and we kind of look at some of that and [think] there are things that we should go do."

Sony pushed the DualSense as one of the PlayStation 5's unique selling points when it was unveiled last year, with the wireless controller moving beyond the PlayStationh 4's DualShock gamepad by incorporating new features like immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone. 

By contrast, Microsoft took an 'if it ain't broke' approach with its own gamepad, launching the Xbox Series X | S alongside a slightly modernized Xbox Wireless Controller that offered a few marginal improvements like rounded bumpers and a hybrid D-pad.

At the time, the company said it decided against a massive overhaul in order to support cross-compatibility between console generations. Now, however, it seems the console maker is mulling over introducing an updated Xbox gamepad that would perhaps represent a more meaningful leap forward.

Related Jobs

Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.13.21]
Senior Technical Character Artist
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.13.21]
UI Engineer
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[07.13.21]
Design Director - AltspaceVR
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[07.13.21]
Unity Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image