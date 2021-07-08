Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

New to GDC? We've got a digital GDC 101 for your first-ever digital event

July 14, 2021 | By Staff

July 14, 2021 | By Staff
July 14, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

GDC 101 has been a staple of our last-few in-person events. It’s a short crash course in the best way to navigate the expansive offerings of Game Developers Conference.

And for the all-digital GDC 2021 (running July 19th – 23rd), the format is returning in video form! For this year’s 101 session, we’ve teamed up with GDC Host Imogen Mellor for a quick guide covering the ins and outs of this year’s show.

You should also know that the official event has already gone live on Swapcard! Feel free to start browsing and connecting with your fellow attendees. Just check your e-mail for all the details you need to log into the event platform.

If you’ve got about 10 minutes, feel free to grab a drink and relax as you get a primer on GDC 2021 (this video will also be available on Swapcard, the official platform of GDC 2021):

And as Mellor mentioned, if you need any additional assistance, you can head over to the Help Desk tab during GDC 2021 or email [email protected]

We can’t wait to celebrate the art and business of game development with you next week! Make sure you’re registered for GDC 2021 today.

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech  

