Get a job: Microsoft's Altspace VR needs a Design Director

Get a job: Microsoft's Altspace VR needs a Design Director

July 14, 2021 | By Staff
July 14, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Design Director - AltspaceVR, Microsoft

Location: Redmond, WA

AltspaceVR (https://Altvr.comis the premier social and live events app, which brings people together from around the world in virtual reality and 3D. People use AltspaceVR to host and attend live comedy shows, tech talks, LGBTQ meetups, meditation classes, dance parties, conferences and more. Diplo, Reggie Watts, Pitbull, NBC, Bill Nye and many others have used AltspaceVR to host events. AltspaceVR is available in VR on Oculus Quest/Quest 2 and Rift/Rift-SHTC Vive and Windows MRand in 3D on Windows and Mac. The AltspaceVR team is part of the Mixed Reality group responsible for HoloLens 2, and at the forefront of AR and VR technology.

We strive to create a team culture of inclusion, growth mindset and collaboration, to build a welcoming platform for a diverse community of users. We’d love for you to join us. 

  • You will use your design skills to create amazing empathetic mixed reality experiences
  • Lead design of the product through a cohesive creative process that promotes an aligned vision across many different feature areas 
  • Partner with industry-leading Engineers, Artists, and Producers to lead the design of critical features
  • Be an advocate in design principles and bring stakeholders along on the creative journey
  • Work with state-of-the art next generation hardware, sensors, and software 
  • Seek opportunities to build upon greenfield technologies to deliver novel experiences to users

Required Qualifications:

  • 7+ years’ experience in a game design or Creative Director role or related field
  • Experience shipping high quality 3D or immersive games/applications
  • Broad game development experience including systems and UX design
  • Worked with the latest content creation and game engine tools
  • Managed people or served as a team lead

Ability to meet Microsoft, customer and/or government security screening requirements are required for this role. These requirements include, but are not limited to the following specialized security screenings: Microsoft Cloud Background Check: This position will be required to pass the Microsoft Cloud Background Check upon hire/transfer and every two years thereafter. 

#AltspaceVR #Altspace #MixedReality #experiencedevelopmentteam

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

