Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 14, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 14, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 14, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

A playable version of id Software's Super Mario Bros. 3 PC port has been unearthed

A playable version of id Software's Super Mario Bros. 3 PC port has been unearthed

July 14, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
July 14, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming

An unusual piece of game design history – a demo of Super Mario Bros. 3 running on PC, developed by id Software—has been unearthed by the Strong Museum of Play.

Knowledge of the demo’s existence has apparently been floating in the ether since at least 2003, and id Software co-founder John Romero showed it off in a 2015 video.

But yesterday Strong Museum archivist Andrew Borman tweeted an image of the demo, and then confirmed to Ars Technica that he did in fact, have a working, playable version of the unfinished, unreleased game.

The Super Mario Bros. 3 demo was apparently an after-hours project from Romero, Carmack, and their collaborators that was completed on September 28th, 1990 (under the company’s then-name Ideas from the Deep, or IFD). It was then sent to Nintendo in a bid to land a contract porting the game for PC.

Romero wrote that Nintendo was impressed, but uninterested, and id Software moved to work on the Commander Keen series.

Borman told Ars Technica that the disc carrying id’s Super Mario Bros. 3 port had been sitting in a larger collection of donated software. It came from an anonymous game developer who had “received [it] during their work.”

For a brief moment, Borman was the first person to play the demo in a number of years. He apparently was able to verify its authenticity by comparing it to Romero’s video, and even uncovered a previously unseen version of level 1-4.

The demo won’t be playable by the public anytime soon, but Borman said that researchers and other parties with relevant interests will be able to access it in the museum’s archive.

Though apparently “there are plenty of opportunities to come in the future” for it to be displayed to the public, he stated.

Images via Andrew Borman

Related Jobs

Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.13.21]
UI Engineer
Health Scholars
Health Scholars — Westminster, Colorado, United States
[07.13.21]
Unity Software Engineer
DNABLOCK
DNABLOCK — Los Angeles, California, United States
[07.13.21]
Senior Unreal Developer (C++)
Rare
Rare — Twycross, England, United Kingdom
[07.13.21]
Senior Engine Programmer - Xbox Studios - Rare


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image