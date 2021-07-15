Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Over the Alps developers open new UK indie studio Tributary Games

July 15, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Over the Alps developer Samuel Partridge has co-founded a new London-based indie studio called Tributary Games.

Announcing the opening on Twitter, Partridge explained Tributary will be focused on creating social narrative games and is already working on a narrative strategy title that uses "innovative, collaborative mechanics."

According to a post on the Tributary website, the mystery project has already received the backing of a major publisher and will be properly unveiled "very soon."

Partridge, who previously worked as a developer at Failbetter Games and Fusebox before moving on to establish Over the Alps developer Stave Studios, has co-founded Tributary alongside long-time collaborator Harry Tuffs, who also worked at Failbetter and Stave, and software developer Owen Newburn. 

Tuffs will take on the role of narrative lead at Tributary, while Newburn has been named technical lead. You can find out more about the new opening by clicking here.

