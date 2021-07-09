Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Time is running out for GDC 2021 general registration

The all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (running July 19th – 23rd) is drawing closer and closer! And so is the general registration deadline for this year’s event.

After July 16th at 11:59PM PT, prices for GDC 2021 will go up. If you wish to register for GDC after that date, you will be doing so at on-site registration rates.

Don’t miss out on this year’s show. When you attend GDC 2021, you can:

And more!

There’s no day like today to register for GDC 2021.  Sign up and start browsing the full schedule to maximize your time at this year’s incredible all-digital event!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech  

