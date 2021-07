Newsbrief: Guilty Gear Strive has sold over 500,000 units worldwide since launching on June 11, 2021, according to developer Arc System Works.

The vibrant fighter was made available win Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 at launch, and had been initially slated for release in May 2020 before being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, Arc System Works revealed the game had sold more than 300,000 copies in three days, with the studio lauding that milestone as a "tremendous achievement."