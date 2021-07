Newsbrief: Free Fire, a freemium battle royale title for mobile platforms, has been downloaded over 1 billion times on Google Play alone.

That's according to publisher Garena, which announced the news on Linkedin and claimed Free Fire has become "the first mobile battle royale game achieve this milestone."

Free Fire is developed by Vietnamese studio 111 Dots and published by Garena. It launched in beta form on iOS and Android back in September 2017 and had grossed over $1 billion worldwide as of November 2019.