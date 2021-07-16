Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 16, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 16, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 16, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Analyst: Despite similarities, Steam Deck 'not in competition' with Nintendo Switch

Analyst: Despite similarities, Steam Deck 'not in competition' with Nintendo Switch

July 16, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
July 16, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

As we learned yesterday, Valve's new Steam Deck product is a portable game device capable of running high-quality PC games, priced in the $400 - $650 range.

That sounds an awful lot like what people were hoping for out of a generation advance for the Nintendo Switch. But despite the similarities, analysts are saying these two products will be serving very different markets.

Matthew Bailey, senior analyst at Gamasutra research partner Omdia, explained why: " The main point to make here is that the Valve Steam Deck should not be seen as a direct competitor to the Switch," he said.

"Indeed, both devices are going after two distinct markets, with the Switch targeting more casual, console gamers while the Steam Deck – which Valve is clearly pushing as a 'PC' device – will primarily target existing PC and Steam gamers."

He said that Omdia's user research data indicated only one in ten PC gamers owns a Nintendo Switch typically as "a secondary gaming device."

Without too much worry about competition from the Switch (or vice versa), does Valve have any advantages in launching the Steam Deck? Bailey classified it as a "low risk launch" since Valve isn't dependent on the Steam Deck for its primary market. But with a number of pandemic-driven supply shortages, Valve does face some risk of the device not selling as well as expected.

Analyst George Jijiashvili also pointed out that some Steam Deck owners might face a barrier they don't find on the Switch--their preferred games might not work properly on Steam's Proton-based OS.

"According to crowd-sourced ProtonDB’s data, 30% of top 100 non-Linux Steam games are either unplayable or have significant issues," he stated. " Installing Windows on the Steam Deck is something that Valve permits, but it remains to be seen what sort of impact doing so would have on the battery life and overall performance of the device."

This isn't the first time Valve's tried to get customisable, Steam-driven hardware off the ground, but for whatever reason the Switch-adjacent hardware certainly seems to have piqued the world's interest.

Related Jobs

Bytro Labs GmbH
Bytro Labs GmbH — Hamburg, Germany
[07.16.21]
Lead Game Designer (f/m/x)
Bytro Labs GmbH
Bytro Labs GmbH — Hamburg, Germany
[07.16.21]
Senior UI Artist (f/m/x)
Bytro Labs GmbH
Bytro Labs GmbH — Hamburg, Germany
[07.16.21]
Senior Product Owner / Live-Ops Owner (f/m/x)
Bytro Labs GmbH
Bytro Labs GmbH — Hamburg, Germany
[07.16.21]
Senior Producer / Production Lead (f/m/x)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image