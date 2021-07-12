Be sure to review the GDC Code of Conduct before GDC 2021

Every year the team at Game Developers Conference works hard to create a show that’s safe, inclusive, and fun for each and every attendee. One of our most important tools for keep our events fun and friendly is the official GDC Code of Conduct.

For this year’s all-digital GDC 2021 (running July 19th – 23rd) our Code of Conduct will be on hand and enforced as we navigate next week’s conference.

If you’re not familiar with it, this is your chance to brush up on the Code of Conduct’s guidelines, so you can know what to expect when you’re attending this year’s Game Developers Conference. For your convenience, we’ve posted the full guidelines below:

GDC believes our community should be truly open for everyone. As such, we are committed to providing a friendly, safe and welcoming environment for all, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, disability, ethnicity, or religion.

his code of conduct outlines our expectations for participant behavior as well as the consequences for unacceptable behavior. We invite all sponsors, volunteers, speakers, attendees, media, exhibitors, and other participants to help us realize a safe and positive conference experience for everyone.

All determinations of appropriate or inappropriate behavior are in Informa’s sole discretion and the decision(s) of the Informa representatives will be final.

Expected Behavior

Be considerate, respectful, and collaborative.

Refrain from demeaning, discriminatory, or harassing behavior and speech.

Be mindful of your online presence and those of your fellow participants. Alert conference organizers if you notice a dangerous/inappropriate situation or someone in distress.

Comply with instructions of any session moderators, monitors or any GDC staff.

Comply with all applicable laws.

Unacceptable Behavior

Unacceptable behaviors include: intimidating, harassing, abusive, discriminatory, derogatory or demeaning conduct by any attendees of GDC and related events. Many GDC venues are shared with members of the public; please be respectful to all patrons of these locations.

Harassment includes: offensive verbal comments related to (but not limited to) race, gender, gender identity and expression, national origin, religion, disability, marital status, age, sexual orientation, military or veteran status, or other protected category; inappropriate use of nudity and/or sexual images in public areas (including presentation slides); deliberate intimidation, stalking or following; harassing photography or recording; sustained disruption of talks or other events; inappropriate contact, and unwelcome sexual attention.

Wearing clothing that is not suitable for a professional work environment, that is provocative, or otherwise potentially offensive.

Written, verbal or other abuse, intimidation, threats, annoyance, harassment, stalking, and/or spamming, against any person, which in any way creates a disturbance that is disruptive or dangerous, or creates apprehension in a person, as determined by GDC and its show management, in their sole discretion.

Any boisterous, lewd or offensive behavior or language, including but not limited to using sexually explicit or offensive language, materials or conduct, or any language, behavior or content that contains profanity, obscene gestures, or racial, religious, gender, or ethnic slurs.

Assembling for the purpose of, or resulting in, disturbing the peace, or committing any unlawful act or engaging in any offensive behavior.

Failure to obey any rules or regulations of the event or its vendors.

Scope: We expect all event participants (including GDC employees, moderators, attendees, vendors, sponsors, speakers, and volunteers) to uphold the principles of this Code of Conduct. This Code of Conduct covers all GDC events (virtual or in-person) and all related events (social or otherwise). Informa employees participating in virtual events must continue to abide by all company policies at all times.

Consequences of Unacceptable Behavior: Unacceptable behavior will not be tolerated whether by other attendees, media, speakers, volunteers, organizers, venue staff, sponsors, or exhibitors.

Anyone asked to stop unacceptable behavior is expected to comply immediately.

If a participant engages in unacceptable behavior, the conference organizers may take any action they deem appropriate, up to and including expulsion from the conference without warning or refund.

What to Do If You Witness or Are Subject to Unacceptable Behavior: If you are subject to unacceptable behavior, notice that someone else is being subject to unacceptable behavior, or have any other concerns, please notify a conference organizer as soon as possible. All reports will remain completely confidential.

The GDC team will be available to help participants contact venue security or local law enforcement, to provide escorts, or to otherwise assist those experiencing unacceptable behavior to feel safe for the duration of the conference. You can report unacceptable behavior to Katie Stern, General Manager.

Report all Code of Conduct violations to: Katie Stern, General Manager.

License and Attribution: The original is available at opensourcebridge.org/about/code-of-conduct/ and is released under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike license.

The above policies may be revised at any time by UBM LLC d/b/a Informa Tech and are non-negotiable. This Code of Conduct is without prejudice to Informa Tech's rights, all of which it expressly reserves.

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech