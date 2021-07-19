Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 19, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 19, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 19, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Mobile game company Scopely sinks over $50 million into trio of European studios

Mobile game company Scopely sinks over $50 million into trio of European studios

July 19, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
July 19, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Mobile game company Scopely has invested over $50 million into three studios to reiterate its "commitment to game-making." The cash will be split between Tag Games, Pixel Toys, and Omnidrone, which are based in Scotland, England, and Spain, respectively. 

Scopely intends to work with the trio on a number of game projects spanning multiple genres, and will utilize a "unique single team approach" to ensure its partner studios can benefit from its publishing infrastructure, operating system, and proprietary technology platform, Playgami. 

The Dundee-based Tag Games will partner with Scopely to create a new MMO title that will expand the company's strategy slate. Both Pixel Toys and Omnidrone, meanwhile, are working on a pair of unannounced midcore games. 

Although Scopely is keen to bring together its partner studios to create a "unified team," chief revenue officer Tim O'Brien explained the company still wants to provide "autonomy and creative" within that single-team structure. 

"These studios share our vision to create extremely meaningful, dynamic experiences for players and represent outstanding passion and expertise in their respective genres," commented O'Brien. 

"We are proud to invest in these studios’ futures, excited to collaborate closely as a unified team, and eager to maximize our combined potential through our transformative Playgami technology platform, deep game-making expertise, and what we believe is the industry’s best publishing infrastructure."

Related Jobs

Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam — Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
[07.19.21]
Environment Art Team leader
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam
Sparx* - Virtuos Vietnam — Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
[07.19.21]
Lead Level Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Helsinki, Finland
[07.18.21]
UX Designer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Helsinki, Finland
[07.18.21]
Senior UI Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image