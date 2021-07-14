Welcome to the first day of GDC 2021!

It’s the first day of the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference!!! We can’t wait to spend this week with you networking, learning, and celebrating the broader game development community.

Now that the week’s begun, hopefully you’ve completed your registration, logged into Swapcard, and primed yourself for the week by watching our GDC 101 digital session.

In case you’re still building your schedule, we wanted to take a moment to highlight some sessions and events you shouldn’t miss out on as you start your week.

At 9:40AM PST, the GDC Podcast will be recording a live episode with Chicory developer Greg Lobanov.

At 11:50AM PST, developers Osama Dorias, Ziba Scott, and Lyndsay Pearson will give a series of can’t-miss keynotes on the GDC Main Stage.

At 2:00PM PST, drop by the Animation Summit’s first live Ask-Me-Anything session.

At 4:00PM PST, check out a long-awaited postmortem on the artificial intelligence of Death Stranding.

And at 5:10PM PST, you can catch a full concert from acclaimed rapper Mega Ran.

