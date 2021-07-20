Tencent opens another AAA studio in North America through its Timi subsidiary

Tencent has opened a new triple-A studio in Montreal, Canada, through its Timi Studios subsidiary.

The opening means the Tencent-owned company, best known for working on mobile titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and Honor of Kings, now has three development studios in North America.

As reported by VentureBeat, Timi Montreal has been tasked with creating and developing an original open-world franchise with games-as-a-service elements.

The mystery project is being developed for PC and consoles platforms, and according to Timi's head of global game development Vincent Gao will be "big enough to contain rich content and to enable player exploration."

The news continues what's been a whirlwind few months for Tencent. It's only been a few weeks since the Chinese company cut the ribbon on Timi Seattle, which, like its Montreal sibling, is being pitched as a triple-A studio.

Since then, Tencent has also agreed to purchase UK game company Sumo Group for $1.27 billion and grabbed a majority stake in Swedish developer Stunlock Studios.