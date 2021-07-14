Itâ€™s time for the second day of GDC 2021

Day 2 of the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference is about to kick off! With one incredible day already in the books, it’s time to head into another day of learning, networking, and connecting, with the support of our incredible Developer Keynote (DevNote) sponsor Xsolla.

Today’s schedule is a downright smorgasbord of great talks, and we wanted to help you fill out your day by highlighting some can’t-miss events that will be worth your while.

Without further ado, here’s what you should make sure to catch on the 2nd day of GDC 2021!

The GDC Podcast crew will be chatting with Naughty Dog game designer Bryan Collinsworth about his work on The Last of Us Part II at 9:40AM PST

At 10AM PST, Brave Trainings will be running a training session on Allyship, to show how you can improve diversity in your community or workplace.

At 11:50AM PST, Xsolla will be presenting its sponsored DevNote session, discussing the challenges developers face in the modern video game industry.

At 1:2 PM PST, you can join VR experts Curtis Hickman and Dana Ware as they lead an in-depth discussion about the future of virtual reality in location-based entertainment.

And finally at 4:30PM PST, the amazing folks at Mariachi Entertainment system will be entertaining you with a live concert of video game-themed Mariachi music!

We’re so excited to have you join us! Be sure to check out more great talks on the full GDC schedule. And if you aren’t registered yet, there’s still time to do that!

