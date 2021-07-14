Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 20, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 20, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 20, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Itâ€™s time for the second day of GDC 2021

Itâ€™s time for the second day of GDC 2021

July 20, 2021 | By Staff
July 20, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing, GDC

Day 2 of the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference is about to kick off! With one incredible day already in the books, it’s time to head into another day of learning, networking, and connecting, with the support of our incredible Developer Keynote (DevNote) sponsor Xsolla.

Today’s schedule is a downright smorgasbord of great talks, and we wanted to help you fill out your day by highlighting some can’t-miss events that will be worth your while.

Without further ado, here’s what you should make sure to catch on the 2nd day of GDC 2021!

The GDC Podcast crew will be chatting with Naughty Dog game designer Bryan Collinsworth about his work on The Last of Us Part II at 9:40AM PST

At 10AM PST, Brave Trainings will be running a training session on Allyship, to show how you can improve diversity in your community or workplace.

At 11:50AM PST, Xsolla will be presenting its sponsored DevNote session, discussing the challenges developers face in the modern video game industry.

At 1:2 PM PST, you can join VR experts Curtis Hickman and Dana Ware as they lead an in-depth discussion about the future of virtual reality in location-based entertainment.

 And finally at 4:30PM PST, the amazing folks at Mariachi Entertainment system will be entertaining you with a live concert of video game-themed Mariachi music!

We’re so excited to have you join us! Be sure to check out more great talks on the full GDC schedule. And if you aren’t registered yet, there’s still time to do that!

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech 

Related Jobs

Rare
Rare — Twycross, England, United Kingdom
[07.20.21]
Senior VFX Artist - XBox Studios - Rare
Xbox Game Studios
Xbox Game Studios — Twycross, England, United Kingdom
[07.20.21]
Rendering Engineer - Xbox Studios - Rare
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[07.20.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Tradelite Solutions GmbH
Tradelite Solutions GmbH — Munich, Remote, Remote
[07.20.21]
Senior Solution Architect Ã¢Â€Â“ Full Stack


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image