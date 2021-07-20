Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Free-to-play publisher Tilting Point has raised $235 million to fund more acquisitions

Free-to-play publisher Tilting Point has raised $235 million to fund more acquisitions

July 20, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
July 20, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Free-to-play publisher Tilting Point has raised $235 million to accelerate its "progressive publishing model" and finance more acquisitions. The cash was raised via the company's first-ever equity financing round, which was led by global growth equity firm General Atlantic. 

Tilting Point will specifically use the money to expand its business by signing more developers in live publishing, co-developing new titles, acquiring more studios, and partnering with developers on "top IP launches." It also intends to increase its global footprint and access new platforms. 

"With this financing, we plan to expand our operations and aggressively pursue larger M&A opportunities with our top developer partners," said company founder and co-CEO, Kevin Segalla, in a press release. "We are very excited to have premier investors coming aboard our journey."

Tilting Point, which owns and operates titles like Star Trek Timelines and TerraGenesis, has been busy since the turn of the year. In the past seven months alone, the company has sunk $60 million into Match 3D developer Loop Games, opened a new studio in Russia to bolster its worldwide infrastructure, and signed a $10 million publishing deal with South Korean developer Storytaco.

