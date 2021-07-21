Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 21, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 21, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 21, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Netflix will break into games by offering mobile titles to subscribers at no extra cost

Netflix will break into games by offering mobile titles to subscribers at no extra cost

July 21, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
July 21, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Netflix will expand into games by baking an Apple Arcade-style service centered around mobile titles into its existing subscription tiers.

Outlining its plans in a letter to shareholders, Netflix said it views gaming as a "new content category" that subscribers should be able to access at no extra cost. 

The company said it want to build on its "earlier efforts around interactivity," having previously worked on a variety of Stranger Things titles and an interactive episode of Black Mirror called Bandersnatch. Netflix also partnered with Telltale in 2018 to bring an adapted version of point-and-click adventure Minecraft: Story Mode to its platform.

"We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation, and unscripted television," explained the company. "Games will be included in members' Netflix subscriptions at no additional cost, similar to films and series."

Notably, Netflix also indicated that Fortnite maker Epic Games has become a key competitor, echoing remarks it previously made in 2019.  "In the race to entertain consumers around the world, we continue to compete for screen time with a broad set of firms like YouTube, Epic Games, and TikTok (to name just a few)," it explained. 

Initially, the streaming company will focus on releasing games for mobile devices and intends to "learn more about how our members value games" as it moves forward.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Netflix had brought in former Facebook and Electronic Arts executive Mike Verdu to lead its nascent gaming division. 

Related Jobs

Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[07.20.21]
Lead Tech Artist
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[07.20.21]
Data Engineer
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[07.20.21]
Senior Gameplay Engineer
Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[07.20.21]
Senior Engine/Systems Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image