Netflix will break into games by offering mobile titles to subscribers at no extra cost

Netflix will expand into games by baking an Apple Arcade-style service centered around mobile titles into its existing subscription tiers.

Outlining its plans in a letter to shareholders, Netflix said it views gaming as a "new content category" that subscribers should be able to access at no extra cost.

The company said it want to build on its "earlier efforts around interactivity," having previously worked on a variety of Stranger Things titles and an interactive episode of Black Mirror called Bandersnatch. Netflix also partnered with Telltale in 2018 to bring an adapted version of point-and-click adventure Minecraft: Story Mode to its platform.

"We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation, and unscripted television," explained the company. "Games will be included in members' Netflix subscriptions at no additional cost, similar to films and series."

Notably, Netflix also indicated that Fortnite maker Epic Games has become a key competitor, echoing remarks it previously made in 2019. "In the race to entertain consumers around the world, we continue to compete for screen time with a broad set of firms like YouTube, Epic Games, and TikTok (to name just a few)," it explained.

Initially, the streaming company will focus on releasing games for mobile devices and intends to "learn more about how our members value games" as it moves forward.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Netflix had brought in former Facebook and Electronic Arts executive Mike Verdu to lead its nascent gaming division.