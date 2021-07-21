Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Portal Knights dev Keen Games nets $10 million from Hiro Capital and Tencent

July 21, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Portal Knights developer Keen Games has raised $10 million to create a new multiplayer sandbox RPG. 

The funding round was led by Hiro Capital and Tencent, and will allow the Germany studio to create a spiritual successor to its survival action RPG, Portal Knights, which has sold over 3.5 million copies since launching in May 2017. 

Keen explained it will retain creative independence following the investment, and noted it now has the opportunity to realize its self-publishing ambitions. 

"We are incredibly excited to start a brand new chapter for Keen Games with the development of our next title and transition to a self-publishing studio," said Keen CEO, Jan Joeckel. "We found in Hiro and Tencent two very strong partners that are aligned with our vision of taking the studio to the next level."

Keen plans to release its next title in 2023 and said the project will offer cross-platform support between PC and consoles. 

