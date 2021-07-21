Ubisoft CEO says Steam Deck support depends on sales, lauds Netflix's game ambitions

Ubisoft will support Valve's new Steam Deck console if it becomes big enough. That's according to company founder and CEO Yves Guillemot, who asked for his opinion on the new device during an investor call.

Although Guillemot said Ubisoft was "happy" to see more hardware innovation, he suggested the Steam Deck's mere existence wouldn't be enough to garner the publisher's unwavering support.

"We're happy to see Steam Deck coming to the industry," they commented. "It shows that there's a continuous flow of very innovative new hardware coming to the market. We'll look and see how big it becomes, but if it's big enough we'll be able to put our games on it."

Guillemot was also specifically asked to weigh in on Netflix's video game machinations, and indicated the streaming giant is well positioned for success -- and might even help propel the wider industry forward.

"Netflix is also another big actor coming into the industry," Guillemot continued. "That's really good for the industry because it will put emphasis on the fact that content is the most important thing in the industry, and what we see is that Netflix is very dynamic so we expect them to have success."

The Ubisoft boss was discussing the company's Q1 fiscal results, which saw net bookings fall by 20.5 percent year-on-year to €320 million.