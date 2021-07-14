Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Day three of GDC 2021 is about to start!

July 21, 2021 | By Staff
The all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference continues! Today marks the third day of GDC 2021, and another great day of talks, roundtables, networking, and most importantly—the 2021 IGF and Game Developers Choice Awards.

This wonderful Wednesday has been made possible in part with support from one of our Developte Keynote (DevNote) sponsors—HP Inc. HP will be hosting several can’t-miss sessions designed to help you connect with the millions of PC players and make better, more powerful games.

But before the awards kick off, we’ve got a number of other sessions you should check out—here’s a few you can add to your schedule right now:

At 10:50AM PST, Global Game Jam Executive Director Kate Edwards will be participating in a live Ask-Me-Anything session.

HP’s DevNote discussing its commitment to game development will be going live at 11:50AM PST.

Sucker Punch Productions’ Adrian Bentley will break down the fast loading times of Ghost of Tsushima starting at 1:20PM PST.

At 2:30PM PST, Supergiant Games’ Amir Rao and IGF Chair Kelly Wallick will partake in a Fireside chat discussing the making of Hades.

And of course at 4:30PM PST, you can watch the IGF and Game Developers Choice Awards live on Swapcard!

There’s even more great talks on the full GDC 2021 schedule. Want to join the celebration? You can still join us here by registering here.

For more details on GDC 2021 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

