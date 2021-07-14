Day three of GDC 2021 is about to start!

The all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference continues! Today marks the third day of GDC 2021, and another great day of talks, roundtables, networking, and most importantly—the 2021 IGF and Game Developers Choice Awards.

But before the awards kick off, we’ve got a number of other sessions you should check out—here’s a few you can add to your schedule right now:

At 10:50AM PST, Global Game Jam Executive Director Kate Edwards will be participating in a live Ask-Me-Anything session.

Sucker Punch Productions’ Adrian Bentley will break down the fast loading times of Ghost of Tsushima starting at 1:20PM PST.

At 2:30PM PST, Supergiant Games’ Amir Rao and IGF Chair Kelly Wallick will partake in a Fireside chat discussing the making of Hades.

And of course at 4:30PM PST, you can watch the IGF and Game Developers Choice Awards live on Swapcard!

