Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 21, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 21, 2021
arrowPress Releases
July 21, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Mountaintop Studios needs a Lead Tech Artist

Get a job: Mountaintop Studios needs a Lead Tech Artist

July 21, 2021 | By Staff
July 21, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Lead Tech Artist, Mountaintop Studios

Location: San Francisco, CA

THE ROLE

We’re looking for a Lead Tech Artist who’s passionate about building extraordinary new experiences that inspire others. Awesome and expressive characters make for great games, so you’ll play a crucial role in bringing our first title to life. 

YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR

  • Rigging, skinning, and engine setup for weapons and characters for a game developed with Unreal
  • Creating tools and workflows for the creation of characters and weapons
  • Working with internal and external character art teams to establish technical requirements and best practices for the development of rigged game assets.
  • Working with engineering to establish technical specifications and performance standards for character and weapon creation.

ABOUT YOU

  • Character TD, Rigger, Tech Artist, or equivalent on at least one shipped AAA title
  • A love for playing and making amazing games
  • A passion for creating amazing characters and tools
  • Expert-level knowledge of Maya or 3ds Max
  • Unreal experience on a commercial game
  • High level of proficiency creating dynamic and flexible character rigs
  • Solid understanding of asset optimization techniques/challenges
  • Thrive in a team-oriented, creative environment
  • Self-motivated, with great time management skills
  • Willing to take risks and learn from failure

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

  • Strong demo reel of dynamic character rigs, hair/cloth simulation, performant runtime character solutions, and character pipeline tool scripting
  • Gameplay/technical animation background
  • AAA experience a plus
  • Proficiency in ZBrush, Painter, and Designer
  • Mocap setup experience

PERKS

  • Medical, Dental, Vision, and Life insurance (100% of premiums paid)
  • 401k plan
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
  • Unlimited PTO
  • Remote-work Friendly

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Mountaintop Studios
Mountaintop Studios — San Francisco, California, United States
[07.20.21]
Lead Tech Artist
Treyarch / Activision
Treyarch / Activision — Santa Monica, California, United States
[07.20.21]
Senior Technical Character Artist
Rare
Rare — Twycross, England, United Kingdom
[07.20.21]
Senior VFX Artist - XBox Studios - Rare
Microsoft
Microsoft — Redmond, Washington, United States
[07.19.21]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image