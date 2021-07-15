Get a job: Mountaintop Studios needs a Lead Tech Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: San Francisco, CA
THE ROLE
We’re looking for a Lead Tech Artist who’s passionate about building extraordinary new experiences that inspire others. Awesome and expressive characters make for great games, so you’ll play a crucial role in bringing our first title to life.
YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR
- Rigging, skinning, and engine setup for weapons and characters for a game developed with Unreal
- Creating tools and workflows for the creation of characters and weapons
- Working with internal and external character art teams to establish technical requirements and best practices for the development of rigged game assets.
- Working with engineering to establish technical specifications and performance standards for character and weapon creation.
ABOUT YOU
- Character TD, Rigger, Tech Artist, or equivalent on at least one shipped AAA title
- A love for playing and making amazing games
- A passion for creating amazing characters and tools
- Expert-level knowledge of Maya or 3ds Max
- Unreal experience on a commercial game
- High level of proficiency creating dynamic and flexible character rigs
- Solid understanding of asset optimization techniques/challenges
- Thrive in a team-oriented, creative environment
- Self-motivated, with great time management skills
- Willing to take risks and learn from failure
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
- Strong demo reel of dynamic character rigs, hair/cloth simulation, performant runtime character solutions, and character pipeline tool scripting
- Gameplay/technical animation background
- AAA experience a plus
- Proficiency in ZBrush, Painter, and Designer
- Mocap setup experience
PERKS
- Medical, Dental, Vision, and Life insurance (100% of premiums paid)
- 401k plan
- Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
- Unlimited PTO
- Remote-work Friendly
Interested? Apply now.
