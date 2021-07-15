Get a job: Mountaintop Studios needs a Lead Tech Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Location: San Francisco, CA

THE ROLE

We’re looking for a Lead Tech Artist who’s passionate about building extraordinary new experiences that inspire others. Awesome and expressive characters make for great games, so you’ll play a crucial role in bringing our first title to life.

YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR

Rigging, skinning, and engine setup for weapons and characters for a game developed with Unreal

Creating tools and workflows for the creation of characters and weapons

Working with internal and external character art teams to establish technical requirements and best practices for the development of rigged game assets.

Working with engineering to establish technical specifications and performance standards for character and weapon creation.

ABOUT YOU

Character TD, Rigger, Tech Artist, or equivalent on at least one shipped AAA title

A love for playing and making amazing games

A passion for creating amazing characters and tools

Expert-level knowledge of Maya or 3ds Max

Unreal experience on a commercial game

High level of proficiency creating dynamic and flexible character rigs

Solid understanding of asset optimization techniques/challenges

Thrive in a team-oriented, creative environment

Self-motivated, with great time management skills

Willing to take risks and learn from failure

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Strong demo reel of dynamic character rigs, hair/cloth simulation, performant runtime character solutions, and character pipeline tool scripting

Gameplay/technical animation background

AAA experience a plus

Proficiency in ZBrush, Painter, and Designer

Mocap setup experience

PERKS

Medical, Dental, Vision, and Life insurance (100% of premiums paid)

401k plan

Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

Unlimited PTO

Remote-work Friendly

